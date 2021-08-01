Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 341.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 488,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $796,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $6,185,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

