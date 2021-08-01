Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.97. Shopify reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $9.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $25.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,499.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.30. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

