Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$34.55

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$27.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

