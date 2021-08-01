Analysts Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Price Target at €78.83

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.83 ($92.75).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of BNR traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €84.20 ($99.06). The stock had a trading volume of 271,731 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.41. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

