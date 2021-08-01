Analysts Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Price Target at €78.83

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.83 ($92.75).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of BNR traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €84.20 ($99.06). The stock had a trading volume of 271,731 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.41. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

