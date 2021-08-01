Analysts Set China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Price Target at $56.49

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $45.72. 97,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,401. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

