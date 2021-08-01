Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

