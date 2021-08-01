Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $108.89

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.89.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 53.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Itron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Itron by 10.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 189,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

