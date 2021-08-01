Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT at $4.04

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

