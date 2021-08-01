Analysts Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) PT at $4.40

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 1,126,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

