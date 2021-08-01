Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $435.21

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $428.31 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.