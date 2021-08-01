Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $115.07

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $114,134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.06. 1,123,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

