Analyzing Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canada Goose and FIGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $713.64 million 6.57 $53.21 million $0.61 69.56 FIGS $263.11 million 22.16 $49.76 million N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 8.08% 16.65% 6.30% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canada Goose and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 2 4 10 0 2.50 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

Canada Goose presently has a consensus price target of $45.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. FIGS has a consensus price target of $41.91, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Canada Goose.

Summary

Canada Goose beats FIGS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 28, 2021, it operated through its 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

