Analyzing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chewy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chewy and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $100.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.07%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Chewy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.87 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -363.91 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.01 $7.02 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Chewy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.