Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $45.50 on Friday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45.
Andritz Company Profile
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.