Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.18 ($79.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

