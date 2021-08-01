Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

NYSE:AON traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.04. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

