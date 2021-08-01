Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 844,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

