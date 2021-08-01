APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.94. 2,533,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.44.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

