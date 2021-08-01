Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 183,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

