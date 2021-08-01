Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after buying an additional 230,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

