Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

APRE opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

