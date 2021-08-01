AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,711,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 127.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 162.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

NYSE PJT opened at $78.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

