AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

TSE opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

