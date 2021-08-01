AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 164,825 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Newpark Resources worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 371.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 676,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $293.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.