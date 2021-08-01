AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,551 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.17 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.