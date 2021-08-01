ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 465,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,497. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

