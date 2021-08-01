ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 23.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

