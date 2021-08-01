Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

ARCH opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arch Resources has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $69.28.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

