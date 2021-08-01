Archrock, Inc. (AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 16th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

