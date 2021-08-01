Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

