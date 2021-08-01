Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ARCC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,486. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

