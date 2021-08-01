Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.97 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

