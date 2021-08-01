Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 478,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $708.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

