Argus Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $225.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by Argus from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.79. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.