Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.31 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

