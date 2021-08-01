Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:AHT opened at $16.20 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. On average, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.