ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

