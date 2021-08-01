ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in ASML by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $766.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $696.70. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $768.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.