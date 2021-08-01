Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post sales of $27.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.56 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

