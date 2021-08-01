Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.040-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.37 million.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 481,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

