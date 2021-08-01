AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMK opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.