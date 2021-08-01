AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Issue $0.45 Semi-annual Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.24 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

