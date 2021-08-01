ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.69.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.34. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

