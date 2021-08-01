Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AY opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

