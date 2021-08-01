Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 98.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Atlassian stock traded up $58.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,133,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,053. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.