Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.67). Atreca also reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

BCEL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 3,667,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,734. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

