aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIFE. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.66 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

