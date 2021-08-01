Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.94 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and $223,544.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

