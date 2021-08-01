Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

APR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,014. The firm has a market cap of C$497.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$12.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.