Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AWX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,276. Avalon has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalon by 57.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avalon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

